Lucknow, April 21: In addition to placing precautionary measures to control spread of Covid-19 infection, the Uttar Pradesh government has also been maintaining a strict watch on the prevailing situation.

While reviewing the Covid-19 situation across the state with senior officials in a high-level meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “According to our Health experts, the new strain of the Covid-19, may be more transmissible, however, is not a matter of concern for Uttar Pradesh as the form of infection is unlikely to change and will not cause any kind of severity as compared to other variants.”

Furthermore, the Chief Minister also directed the officials to intensify awareness activities and said, "We have to be vigilant about the health and safety of children and they should be made aware of the Covid protocols in schools." COVID-19 in India: 'COVID Pandemic Turned the World Upside Down', Says Noted Cardiac Surgeon Devi Prasad Shetty.

The state government has also made usage of masks and maintenance of social distancing mandatory at all public places in the NCR districts and Lucknow. It is noteworthy that, according to the studies, the vaccinated population has nothing to worry about the new strain.

UP Inches Closer to Crossing 31 Crore Total Vaccine Doses

Inching closer towards another vaccine milestone, the state of Uttar Pradesh has so far administered over 30,95,36,315 total doses of the vaccine. Out of these, over 16,99,10,182 first doses have been given. While, over 13,69,75,096 have been fully vaccinated in the state. As many as 26.51 L precaution doses have been administered so far. Delhi Reports 1,009 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death in Past 24 Hours; Positivity Rate 5.7%.

So far, over 2,19,48,657 children in the age group of 15-17 and over 37,77,707 children in the age group of 12-14 have been administered vaccine doses in the state In view of the importance of vaccination in the prevention of Covid, the CM has given instructions to intensify the vaccination drive.

Adityanath asked officials to ramp up the administration of the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults. Booster doses are being administered at 700 private vaccination centres in the state.