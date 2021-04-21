Pune, Apr 21 (PTI) A group of around 20 unidentified people allegedly vandalised a private hospital in Pune city and beat up a doctor as well as other staff following the death of a patient early on Wednesday, a police official said.

The incident took place at Prime Hospital in Kondhwa, he said.

A complaint in this regard was lodged by a 25-year-old doctor, a visiting medical practitioner.

"At around 12.30 am, he visited the hospital. At that time, an ambulance carrying a patient reached the hospital. The complainant checked the patient, but as he could not locate the vein of the patient, he informed a senior doctor," the official from Kondhwa police station said.

On being checked, the patient was found dead, he said.

"Angry over his death, the mob accompanying the patient became violent and assaulted the complainant with feasts and iron rod. They also hit a hospital staffer and ransacked the glass of a security cabin besides thowing stones at the hospital door," he added.

A complaint in this regard was registered under relevant sections of the IPC, he said.

