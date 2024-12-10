Chandigarh, Dec 10 (PTI) Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Tuesday said protesting farmers will resume their foot march to Delhi on December 14 as there has been no message so far from the government side for holding talks.

The decision on the march was taken in a meeting of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha on Tuesday.

Also Read | Indore Shocker: 4 Allegedly Assault Congress Woman Councillor Shaifu and Her Husband After Fight Over Using Abusive Language on Phone in Public.

Speaking to reporters at the Shambhu border protest site, Pandher said, "We did not want farmers to be blamed that they do not want to hold talks to find a way out. We gave time...but there has been no message from the government (Centre) side for talks."

"Now, the decision taken by both the forums is that our next jatha (group) of 101 farmers will leave on December 14 for Delhi (from the Shambhu border)," he said.

Also Read | Hathras Road Accident: 7 Killed in Container Truck and Passenger Vehicle Collision on Bareilly-Mathura Road, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief (Watch Videos).

On Monday, Pandher had accused the Centre of being confused on how the protesters should proceed to the national capital. He had also said they will decide their next course of action in a meeting on Tuesday.

Agitating farmers suspended their foot march to Delhi from the Shambhu border on Sunday after some of them sustained injuries in teargas shelling by Haryana security personnel who thwarted yet another attempt by the protesters to cross the Punjab-Haryana border.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's fast unto death entered 15th day on Tuesday.

Another farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar told reporters at the Khanauri border protest site that during the past 15 days, Dallewal has grown weak and he required support to walk.

"Doctors are monitoring his vital signs. His weight has fallen by more than 11 kg and his blood sugar levels are fluctuating. Doctors are worried that at any time an emergency situation can arise pertaining to his health," Kohar said.

No meal was cooked on Tuesday by farmers at Khanauri in solidarity with Dallewal, he said.

Meanwhile, Pandher appealed to farmers to reach the two protest sites in numbers on December 13, which marks the 10 months of their protest at the Shambhu and Khanauri points.

Pandher had on Monday claimed that the BJP-led Centre was "confused" after farmers decided to march on foot to the national capital.

Farmer leaders protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders have claimed that earlier, the Central ministers and BJP leaders had raised an objection to farmers heading to the national capital along with their tractors and trolleys, and asked what was the objection now when they wanted to march on foot.

A 'jatha' (group) of 101 farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had made two attempts to go to Delhi on foot on December 6 and 8 but they were not allowed to move ahead by the Haryana security personnel.

Farmers have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

Besides a legal guarantee to MSP for crops, the farmers are demanding a debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases, and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 and compensation to the families of farmers who died during the previous agitation in 2020-21 are also part of their demands.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)