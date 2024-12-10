Indore, December 10: A shocking incident of assault has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a Congress woman councillor and her husband were allegedly beaten by four miscreants in Indore. The alleged incident occurred on Monday night, December 9, at Vijay Nagar restaurant in Indore over a dispute for using abusive language. Police officials said that the incident took place at a restaurant where the couple had gone for dinner.

After being assaulted, the Congresswoman councillor, identified as Shaifu, approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused, reports FPJ. Acting on her complaint, the police launched registered a case and launched a search to nab the unknown accused. Besides Shaifu, her husband Akash Kushwaha, a resident of Somnath Ki Chaal, was also beaten in the alleged attack. Indore: Man, His 5 Aides Vandalise Force Motors Showroom in Udhyog Nagar Area After Spat With Employees; Booked.

In her complaint, Shaifu said that she, her husband, and their child visited Guru Kripa Restaurant to have dinner. At the same time, three youths and a girl were seated at a nearby table and talking on the phone. Shaifu claimed that the youths were using abusive language over the phone. After this, she and her husband intervened and requested that they not use abusive language in public.

Soon after the husband-wife duo requested, the three youths and the girl started assaulting Shaifu and her husband. The dispute escalated to such a level that the restaurant's staff had to intervene. It is also learned that the accused threatened to kill the woman councillor and her husband before fleeing the spot. Indore Shocker: Husband-To-Be Dupes Woman and Her Family of INR 4.90 Lakh After Claiming To Be IT Engineer and Own House in the City.

Meanwhile, an investigation in connection with the incident is underway.

