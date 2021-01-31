Patna, Jan 31 (PTI) A Government Railway Police (GRP) sub-inspector (SI) has been shot at by unidentified miscreants outside the Barh railway station premises in rural Patna, police said on Sunday.

Vipin Kumar Singh, who is posted at Barh, was attacked late Saturday night, the Superintendent of Police, (Rail), in Patna, J Jalaraddi, told PTI.

The incident happened when he saw five to six people outside Barh railway station and asked them to leave the place, Jalaraddi said, adding that one of the miscreants opened fire at the SI after a quarrel ensued between them.

Singh, who received a bullet injury in his waist, was rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), the police officer said, adding, the policeman is out of danger.

Police are conducting raids to catch the culprits, he added.

