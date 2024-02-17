Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath announced on Saturday that the INSAT-3DS satellite has been injected into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

"I am very happy to announce the successful accomplishment of the mission GSLV-F14 INSAT-3DS. The spacecraft has been injected into a very good orbit. We also noted that the vehicle has performed very well. Congratulations to everyone who has been a part of the team which built the the INSAT 3DS and also those who built the launch vehicle GSLV F-14...," Somanath said speaking after the launch.

Also Read | Munich Security Conference 2024: EAM S Jaishankar Calls for Permanent, Long-Term Fix to Israel-Palestine Conflict (Watch Video).

Giving details about the mission, the ISRO Chief said, "It's a very perfect mission. This is the third such series and will be used for science and data collection. Two important payloads were in it. It also supports distress support in times of disaster. It will be extremely useful and it will image the entire country every 15 minutes."

Speaking about the GSLV launch vehicle, Somnath said that two successful missions have taken place after the failure of GSLV F10.

Also Read | Electoral Bond Scheme: Election Commission of India To Follow Supreme Court Order on Electoral Bonds Issue, Says Poll Panel Chief Rajiv Kumar.

"GSLV is once again successful. It does not have a good name for its performance. We had a good mission last time and this mission as well. Two successful missions have happened after the failure. Every mission has its worries but we have overcome it," the ISRO Chief said.

The GSLV-F10/EOS-03 Mission lifted-off normally from Sriharikota on August 12, 2021. In the flight, the performance of the first stage (GS1), the strap-on stages (L40) and the second stage (GS2) were satisfactory and in accordance with the pre-flight predictions. However, the onboard computer aborted the mission at 307 seconds into the flight leading to mission failure.

The IRSO chief shared that the next mission of GSLV is in collaboration with NASA.

Union Minister of State Science and Technology Jitendra Singh celebrated the successful launch saying the ISRO is continuing on its success path with special patronage from the Prime Minister.

"Celebrating the launch of INSAT 3DS...the latest generation Climate/Weather satellite. Proud to be associated with Department of Space at a time when team ISRO continues to accomplish one success after the other with personal patronage from PM Modi...," Singh said in a post on 'X'.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the ISRO team for the successful launch of GSLV F-14 and for placing the INSAT 3DS satellite into the intended orbit. The Chief Minister wished ISRO all success in future endeavours.

The ISRO chief and other scientists congratulated each other after the successful launch of the satellite.

In a jibe, the GSLV F14 INSAT-3DS Mission Director, Tomy Joseph said that the "naughty boy", referring to the launch vehicle, has now become "mature."

"The 'Naughty boy' has now become a mature, very obedient and disciplined boy. Like PSLV, GSLV has also become a very robust vehicle for ISRO. I congratulate and salute all the family members of ISRO on this occasion," Joseph said addressing his fellow scientists.

After the successful launch of the meteorological satellite INSAT-3DS aboard GSLV F14 at 5.35 pm, ISRO shared that the launch vehicle has placed the satellite into the intended geosynchronous transfer orbit.

"The vehicle has successfully placed the satellite into the intended geosynchronous transfer orbit," ISRO said in a post on 'X'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)