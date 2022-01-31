Junagadh, Jan 31 (PTI) Three patients and two other persons at a private hospital suffered from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a lab located adjacent to it in Gujarat's Junagadh city on Monday, officials said.

Also Read | Lenovo Legion Y7000P Gaming Laptop Specifications Emerge Online.

The five people were later rushed to another hospital for treatment, a police official said.

Also Read | Budget Session 2022 to Begin From Today, Union Budget to be Presented in Parliament Tomorrow.

Ten other patients were rescued and shifted to the civil hospital, officials said.

The laboratory in which the fire broke out was located on the same floor where the hospital was operating, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)