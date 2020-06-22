Ahmedabad, Jun 22 (PTI) A senior Congress leader from Gujarat was on Monday hospitalised in Vadodara after testing positive for novel coronavirus, a senior IAS officer said.

According to Congress leaders, the senior leader and former Union minister was part of the Rajya Sabha elections held on June 19 for four seats in Gujarat.

"The Congress leader has been admitted in a designated COVID-19 hospital in Vadodara on Monday morning. His condition is stable," said Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Vinod Rao.

State Congress unit president Amit Chavda said the party leader came in close contact with MLAs and other leaders.

"He was alright till the election and the thermal scanner at the entrance of polling booth also cleared him on June 19. He felt sick on Sunday and gave his samples for testing. He was admitted to a hospital today morning after his results came positive," Chavda said.

