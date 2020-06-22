Apple's WWDC virtual event has begun as Tim Cook, CEO of Apple gives the keynote. Keep refreshing the page for quick updates from the event.
Apple's first ARM-based MacBook could be the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is expected to be launched in India in Q1 2020. The last Intel-based iMac will be introduced in the Q3, 2020, whereas an ARM-based version is likely to arrive this year.
Apple is likely to announce new versions of iOS aka iPhoneOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS. The company is also expected to make a couple of exciting announcements on the hardware front. Stay tuned to our live blog for latest updates and announcements from WWDC 2020 event.
We are less than an hour away from Apple’s first-ever digital WWDC event. The keynote for WWDC 2020 will kick off at 10:30 pm (IST). You can watch the live streaming of the event here - Apple’s WWDC 2020 Event Today; Watch Live Streaming & Online Telecast of Annual Developer’s Conference.
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple will be presenting the keynote speech at the 2020 WWDC event. He is all set for the event.
Apple is expected to launch the new iOS 14 version for its range of iPhones. Several reports claim that the company will be renaming iOS as iPhoneOS.
Cupertino-based tech giant, Apple is all set to host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event today. The annual event will kick-off at 10 am PDT which is around 10.30 pm IST. This will be the firm's first virtual event of all the ones that Apple has ever showcased. Apple is expected to announce new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS & watchOS during the event. The tech giant is also rumoured to introduce new hardware products such as AirTag & AirPods Studio at the WWDC 2020. You can watch the online event here - Apple’s WWDC 2020 Event Today; Watch Live Streaming & Online Telecast of Annual Developer’s Conference.
The interested fans can watch the event online via Apple’s official YouTube channel and Apple developer website and app. The event will also be available for the fans via Apple TV. This year’s annual developer conference event will be held from June 22 to June 26, 2020.
A new report has claimed that Apple will be giving a visual overhaul to iOS 14, iPadOS 14 & rename iOS to iPhone OS during the WWDC 2020 event. Apple may permit more customization of the home screen, better-augmented reality technology & better multitasking for iPhones & iPads. The new iOS 14 could bring new AR features to some iPhones including a new AR app 'Gobi'. The AR feature could also be seen on iPad Models with latest iPadOS 14.
In 2010, Apple surprised the world by introducing its own A4 chip to power its newly launched iPad tablet. The company could do the same as new Mac desktops are rumoured to debut during the WWDC event. Instead of Intel Chips, the firm is expected to use its own chips for its Mac computers which powered iPhones & iPads since 2010.