Cupertino-based tech giant, Apple is all set to host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event today. The annual event will kick-off at 10 am PDT which is around 10.30 pm IST. This will be the firm's first virtual event of all the ones that Apple has ever showcased. Apple is expected to announce new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS & watchOS during the event. The tech giant is also rumoured to introduce new hardware products such as AirTag & AirPods Studio at the WWDC 2020. You can watch the online event here - Apple’s WWDC 2020 Event Today; Watch Live Streaming & Online Telecast of Annual Developer’s Conference.

The interested fans can watch the event online via Apple’s official YouTube channel and Apple developer website and app. The event will also be available for the fans via Apple TV. This year’s annual developer conference event will be held from June 22 to June 26, 2020.

A new report has claimed that Apple will be giving a visual overhaul to iOS 14, iPadOS 14 & rename iOS to iPhone OS during the WWDC 2020 event. Apple may permit more customization of the home screen, better-augmented reality technology & better multitasking for iPhones & iPads. The new iOS 14 could bring new AR features to some iPhones including a new AR app 'Gobi'. The AR feature could also be seen on iPad Models with latest iPadOS 14.

In 2010, Apple surprised the world by introducing its own A4 chip to power its newly launched iPad tablet. The company could do the same as new Mac desktops are rumoured to debut during the WWDC event. Instead of Intel Chips, the firm is expected to use its own chips for its Mac computers which powered iPhones & iPads since 2010.