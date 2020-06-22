Bhopal, June 22: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that first and second-year students of undergraduate courses and second-semester students of post-graduation courses will be promoted to the next semester on the basis of previous year's/semester's performance or internal assessment. CBSE Board Exam 2020 Update: CBSE Likely to Inform Supreme Court on Tuesday About Its Decision on Pending Class 10 and 12 Exams.

"Final year/semester results of final year students of undergraduate courses and fourth-semester students of postgraduate courses to be declared on the basis of highest marks obtained in previous years/semesters. Those who want to improve their marks can opt for offline exams, dates will be announced," Chouhan said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhah Tweet:

स्नातक अंतिम वर्ष एवं स्नातकोत्तर चतुर्थ सेमेस्टर के परीक्षार्थियों के पूर्व वर्षों/सेमेस्टर्स के सर्वाधिक अंकों के आधार पर अंतिम वर्ष/सेमेस्टर के परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित किये जायेंगे। जो परीक्षा देकर अपने अंकों में सुधार चाहते हैं, वे आगामी घोषित तिथि पर ऑफलाइन परीक्षा दे सकेंगे। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 22, 2020

मेरे बच्चों, स्कूलों को खोलने के संबंध में 31 जुलाई को समीक्षा कर निर्णय लेंगे। 12वीं कक्षा के ऐसे विद्यार्थी जो किसी कारणवश 12वीं की परीक्षा नहीं दे पाये हैं, उनके लिए एक बार फिर परीक्षा आयोजित होगी। मेरे बच्चों मैं सतत तुम्हारे उज्ज्वल भविष्य के लिए प्रयत्नशील हूं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 22, 2020

The Chief Minister further said that the state will keep a review meeting on July 31 regarding the opening the schools. "Exams to be held once again for students who could not write their class 12th examinations due to any reason," he tweeted.

Due to the novel coronavirus situation, examinations across the country have been deferred. The government has already promoted Class 10 students to the next class. All major examinations were also postponed or cancelled due to pandemic.

