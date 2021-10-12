Ahmedabad, Oct 12 (PTI) Gujarat reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its case tally to 8,26,184, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,086, an official said.

The discharge of 19 people during the day increased the recovery count to 8,15,909, leaving the state with 189 patients, five of whom are in critical condition, he said.

Surat and Valsad districts reported five cases each, followed by Ahmedabad and Navsari with three cases each. Kutch reported two new cases while Gandhinagar, Kheda, Rajkot and Vadodara reported one case each.

As many as 3.11 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the overall number of doses administered in the state to 6.57 crore.

The adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday, increasing its caseload to 10,647 and tally of active cases to five, local officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,184, New cases 22, Death toll 10,086 (no change), Discharged 8,15,909, Active cases 189, People tested so far - figures not released.

