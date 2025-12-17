Morbi (Gujarat) [India], December 17 (ANI): Four pilgrims were killed, and one person was injured after a car hit them from behind in the Morbi district of Gujarat on Wednesday.

The injured person has been admitted to the hospital.

The pilgrims were likely walking as part of a yatra to Dwarka when an unknown vehicle collided with them from behind at high speed, leading to the fatalities.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Durlabhjibhai Dethariya reached the spot after the incident and described the situation as sorrowful.

"Our pilgrims travelling to Dwarka on a Yatra were hit from behind by a vehicle. The impact was so severe that it claimed the lives of all four, while one more person was injured," he said.

The MLA said the injured person was shifted to hospital and is stable. He added that what was meant to be a religious journey turned into an "Antim Yatra" for the four deceased pilgrims.

Dethariya also stressed the need for accountability, saying reckless drivers and responsible officers must ensure that such accidents are prevented in the future.

In another road accident reported from Gujarat on Wednesday, three people were killed and one was injured after a car lost control and crashed into a tree in Amreli district.

Speaking to ANI, Amreli Fire Incharge Officer S P Sartheja said emergency teams were rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the accident.

"The emergency team rescued four people. One survivor has been sent to the civil hospital, while the bodies of the other three have been handed over to the police for post-mortem," he said.

Police have registered cases in both incidents, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

