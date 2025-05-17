Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] May 17 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Gandhinagar Lok Sabha MP Amit Shah presided over the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremonies for multiple development projects worth approximately Rs708 crores in Gandhinagar city and district on Saturday.

In this event organised at Kolavada, graced by the inspiring presence of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation inaugurated various projects worth Rs200.94 crore and held foundation stone laying ceremonies for works worth Rs352.76 crore, as stated in an official release.

The Gandhinagar District Administration also conducted inaugurations and foundation stone laying ceremonies worth Rs45.70 crore, and the Gandhinagar Urban Development Authority (GUDA) carried out similar works amounting to Rs107.85 crore.

As part of this inauguration and foundation stone laying event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated various projects undertaken by the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation including RCC and CC roads at Basan, Palaj, and Por at a cost of Rs8.91 crore; PHC centers at Vavol and Pethapur for Rs5.43 crore; lakes at Ambapur, Vavol, and Kolavada for Rs15.02 crore; gardens at Koteshwar, Old Koba, and New Koba for Rs4.19 crore; landscaping at various locations including from Sector Ch-0 to Gh-0 in the Municipal Corporation area for Rs4.68 crore; schools in Sector-13, 24, 29, Indroda, and Basan for Rs4.98 crore; water and drainage pipelines in Borij, Ambapur, Vavol, Randesan, Kolavada, Sargasan.

Additional projects included TP areas for Rs75.08 crore; 1 STP at Bhat for Rs30.97 crore; a new fire station at Sargasan for Rs7.97 crore; an underpass on the road connecting Sector-21 to 22 via Ch-Road for Rs16.45 crore; road development on both sides of the Sargasan canal for Rs10.90 crore; streetlights and solar panels in the Municipal Corporation area for Rs5.17 crore; and ambulance services, sports kits, a central laboratory, and store building facilities worth Rs11.19 crore -- totaling Rs200.94 crore in various inaugurations.

Similarly, the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation conducted foundation stone laying ceremonies for projects worth Rs352.76 crore, including RCC and CC roads at Khoraj, Old and New Koba, Sargasan, Kolavada, Vavol, Pethapur, and Randheja at a cost of Rs26.57 crore; PHC centers in Sector-7, 21, 22, 23, Dholakuva, Borij, and Indroda for Rs10 crore; a lake in Sector-4 for Rs4.25 crore.

Other projects include: Water and drainage lines in Kolavada, Nabhoi, Pethapur, Vavol, and Sargasan for Rs50.23 crore; stormwater pipelines in Zundal, Bhat, Koteshwar, Amiyapur, Sughad, and Sectors 1 to 30 as well as TP-238, 239, and 80 for Rs77.58 crore; 3 STPs in Kolavada, Raysan, and Nabhoi for Rs35.68 crore; two new zonal offices in Kudasan and K-7 for Rs41.43 crore; ESRU building for Rs0.85 crore; theme-based modern renovations of operational anganwadis in the city area for Rs3.40 crore.

Public toilets in the city for Rs4.14 crore; town halls, community halls, and party plots in Kudasan, Amiyapur, and Por for Rs26.82 crore; Gujarat Darshan Park at Indroda for Rs17.89 crore; tube wells and new recharge wells in Por, Amiyapur, and Basan for Rs12.55 crore; new PM e-bus depot in TP-09 for Rs9.92 crore; chip-type shopping spaces in various areas for Rs1.38 crore; box cricket setups in different locations for Rs0.84 crore; remodelling of river gorge at Palaj for Rs13.29 crore; and compound walls at various sites in Sectors 1 to 30 for Rs15.94 crore.

In addition, the Home Minister conducted e-inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremonies for 16 projects worth Rs45.70 crore carried out by the Gandhinagar District Administration, and the Gandhinagar Urban Development Authority (GUDA) inaugurated sewage treatment plants and drainage works in Sardhav, Piplaj, Uvarsad, Shertha, Pundarasan, Shahpur, Lekawada, and Alampur at a cost of Rs8.02 crore -- amounting to a total of Rs107.85 crore.

The dignitaries symbolically presented the benefits of various Indian Postal Department schemes to five beneficiaries on this occasion. (ANI)

