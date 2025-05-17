New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) India on Saturday imposed port restrictions on the import of certain goods, such as readymade garments and processed food items, from Bangladesh.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the Commerce Ministry, has issued a notification in this regard.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Electoral Roll Dynamic Document That Must Be Continuously Updated, Says Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi.

The notification imposes "port restrictions on the import of certain goods such as readymade garments, processed food items etc., from Bangladesh to India," the ministry said.

However, such port restrictions will not apply on Bangladeshi goods transiting through India but destined for Nepal and Bhutan, it added.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Dust Storms, Rainfall Lash Delhi-NCR for 3rd Day; Trees Uprooted, Infrastructure Damaged (Watch Videos).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)