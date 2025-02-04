Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to implement the Uniform Civil Code across the nation to ensure equal rights for all citizens. Aligning with this, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced the formation of a five-member committee to assess the necessity of a Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat, ensuring equal rights and privileges for all citizens in the state, said a statement from Gujarat CMO on Tuesday.

The committee will be chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Smt. Ranjana Desai. Other members include retired senior IAS officer C.L. Meena, advocate R.C. Kodekar, former Vice Chancellor Dakshesh Thakar, and social activist Geetaben Shroff. The CM announced this decision in the presence of the Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghavi.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that this decision aligns with PM Modi's vision, and accordingly, Gujarat has formed a committee to assess the need for a Uniform Civil Code and draft the law for the state.

The committee is expected to submit its report within 45 days, and the state government will take appropriate action based on its findings. Highlighting key achievements such as the abolition of Article 370, the One Nation One Election, the Nari Shakti Vandana Act, and the Triple Talaq Law, the Chief Minister restated that the government follows the principle of 'Je Kahevu Te Karvu' (Delivering on Commitments).

Bhupendra Patel reaffirmed that aligning with the Prime Minister's vision, Gujarat remains dedicated to implementing the Uniform Civil Code. He also emphasized that the state has always supported the Prime Minister's resolutions and is determined to see them fulfilled.

CM explained that, to this end, the state government has formed a committee to assess the need for the Uniform Civil Code and draft the law.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghavi echoed the words of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, emphasizing that the Uniform Civil Code will protect the policies, rules, customs, and laws of the tribal community, ensuring that their rights and customs remain unaffected.

Harsh Sanghavi further assured that under the leadership of CM Patel, the state government is committed to advancing the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code. (ANI)

