New Delhi, February 4: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MEITy) on Tuesday launched the TruthTell Hackathon, an initiative to create AI-powered solutions for detecting and verifying misinformation in live broadcasts. “The initiative is designed to tackle the urgent issue of misinformation, which is spreading faster than ever in live broadcasts,” MEITy said. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated that the challenge for developers, data scientists, and media experts is to create real-time tools that can verify content.

The TruthTell Hackathon invites developers, data scientists, and media professionals to design AI-powered tools focused on real-time misinformation detection and fact-checking. It offers a total prize pool of Rs 10 lakh. Winners will not only receive cash prizes but also valuable mentorship and incubation opportunities from leading tech experts. These prizes are aimed at promoting the ethical use of artificial intelligence in journalism. IndiaAI Safety Institute Launched by MeitY Under IndiaAI Mission to Address AI Safety Challenges; Check Details.

MeitY Introduces TruthTell Hackathon Initiative, Asks People to Join

5,600+ registrations and counting! Join the TruthTell Hackathon, a part of Create in India Challenge by @WAVESummitIndia, and help combat misinformation in live broadcasting. Win mentorship, funding, and prizes worth ₹10 Lakh. Empowering ethical journalism! Register now!… pic.twitter.com/3tyQO7CnKe — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) February 4, 2025

More than 5,600 people have registered for the initiative, according to the Ministry. So far, the response has been overwhelming, with more than 5,600 registrations globally. Notably, 36 per cent of participants are women which shows a broad and diverse interest in using technology to improve media integrity. As false information spreads quickly in today’s media environment, this initiative will ensure that viewers can trust the information they receive. It also encourages the ethical use of artificial intelligence in news reporting, the MEITy said. Krutrim AI Lab: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Releases Open-Source AI Models with Focus on 'Developing AI for India'.

The hackathon, part of the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, will unfold in multiple stages, with the Prototype Submission Deadline set for February 21. Final presentations will take place by the end of March 2025, with the winners being recognised at the WAVES Summit 2025. This event is part of the Create in India Challenge (CIC) Season 1, supported by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), IndiaAI Mission, and DataLEADS.

