Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 10 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed the Transport Department to continuously embrace innovative technologies, upgrade infrastructure, and modernise buses to provide every citizen with high-quality, timely, and safe transportation services.

CM Patel and Minister of State for Transport Harsh Sanghavi flagged off 201 new ST buses from the Gandhinagar depot. These buses, including 136 Super Express, 60 semi-luxury, and five midi buses, have been introduced on various routes to enhance public transportation services, according to the release from the Gujarat CMO.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: 20-Year-Old Female Student Found Dead by Hanging at Her Residence in Lalaguda Area; Family Alleges Harassment Over Love Affairs by Volleyball Coach.

During the bus inauguration ceremony in Gandhinagar, the Chief Minister and the Minister of State for Transport formally launched the buses and greeted the drivers and conductors.

Additionally, CM Patel also initiated the deployment of 4,200 additional buses for the Diwali festival, ensuring that all citizens can celebrate the festival with their families.

Also Read | Did Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul R Singh Admit Pakistan Knew Indian Army Positions via Chinese Satellites? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI Video Peddled by Pakistani Propaganda Handles.

Recently, the Gujarat ST Corporation showcased exemplary transportation services by operating over 28,000 trips during the Bhadarvi Poonam fair at Ambaji, more than 22,000 trips for Pavagadh Asho Navratri, and over 7,000 trips during the Janmashtami festival.

Notably, the Gujarat ST Corporation runs more than 8,000 buses daily, covering over 33 lakh kms and transporting more than 27 lakh passengers across the state.

Earlier, a seminar on "Contribution of Women in Viksit Gujarat: Empowerment, Innovation, and Success" was organised as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference at Ganpat University, Kherva, Mehsana district. During the event, women entrepreneurs and skilled women were felicitated during the event.

The first panel discussion focused on "Finance, Markets & Growth: Unlocking Opportunities for Women-Led Enterprises", while the second explored "Breaking Barriers, Building Futures: Stories of Resilience." During these sessions, Yogina Patel, Sneha Agarwal, Rekha Chaudhary, and other prominent women shared their insights on empowerment and success. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)