Did Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul R Singh Admit Pakistan Knew Indian Army Positions via Chinese Satellites? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI Video Peddled by Pakistani Propaganda Handles

Mumbai, October 10: A video falsely showing Deputy Chief of the Army Staff (CD&S) Lt. Gen. Rahul R Singh making alarming statements is being circulated by Pakistani propaganda handles. In the fake clip, Lt. Gen. Rahul R Singh is portrayed as saying, "DGMO of Pakistan knew everything, which was also one of the worries for the Indian Army. How can we move our assets when he is aware of every single location due to Chinese satellites." Was Kanpur Blast Carried Out by Khalistan Zindabad Force? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim After Firecrackers in Scooter Exploded Near Markaz Masjid.

The misleading clip was shared widely on social media. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has flagged the video as doctored and misleading. According to PIB Fact Check, Lt. Gen. Rahul R Singh made no such statement, and the video has been manipulated using AI and editing tools to spread false narratives. Did Donald Trump Say That Pakistan Shot Down 7 Indian Jets During the India-Pakistan Conflict? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth As Pakistani Propaganda Accounts Misquote US President.

Deepfake Video Falsely Claims Lt Gen Rahul R Singh Admitted Pakistan Knew Indian Army Positions via Chinese Satellites

🚨 Fake AI Video Alert 🚨 Pakistani propaganda handles are circulating a digitally altered video of Deputy Chief of the Army Staff (CD&S) Lt. Gen. Rahul R Singh, falsely showing him saying: "DGMO of Pakistan knew everything, which was also one of the worries for the Indian Army.… pic.twitter.com/EGYNsfLW8P — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 10, 2025

PIB Fact Check confirmed that Lt. Gen. Rahul R Singh has made no such statement. The agency further shared a link to the original, unedited video. Deepfakes and digitally altered videos are increasingly being used to mislead the public. Always verify with official sources before trusting or sharing such content, PIB Fact Check said.

