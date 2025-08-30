Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 30 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on Saturday evening, participated in Ganeshotsav celebrations across Ghatlodia constituency, including Ghatlodia, Gota, Sola, Thaltej, and Memnagar, a release said.

CM Patel offered prayers and performed aarti at several Ganesh pandals, receiving blessings and expressing devotion.

The Chief Minister visited prominent pandals such as Vande Mataram Chowk na Raja, Sola Bhagwat na Raja, Manokamna Purna Ganesh, Patidar Yuva Sangathan Ganeshotsav, Shri Panchdev Yuva Mandal Ganeshotsav, Garden Raja, Maple Tree Ganesh, Gurukul na Maharaja, and Samarpan Yuvak Mandal, encouraging devotees and appreciating the creative themes and decorations.

He also greeted citizens warmly and interacted affectionately with children. Local MLAs, the Deputy Mayor of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, office bearers, and community leaders were present during the visit.

Meanwhile, while inaugurating the 76th statewide Van Mahotsav, he stated that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has created an ecosystem for comprehensive environmental protection and conservation, according to an official statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

In this context, he mentioned that Gujarat has achieved development while maintaining ecological balance through initiatives such as Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) to tackle climate change, renewable and solar rooftop energy for green growth, water conservation projects like Catch the Rain and Amrit Sarovar, as well as massive tree plantation drives under Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, the release added. (ANI)

