Patna, August 30: Bihar’s Begusarai witnessed tense moments on Saturday after the BJP’s district unit staged a protest outside the Congress district office, prompting the grand old party workers to counterattack with slogans, which led to a heated face-off between the two groups. The face-off between the two rivals took place over the alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother. The controversy sparked protests across the state, leading to violent clashes between BJP and Congress workers.

The tension spilt over to Begusarai on Saturday, where the BJP’s district unit staged a protest outside the Congress District Office. Raising slogans with party flags in hand, BJP workers demanded a public apology from Congress for the “indecent comment” on PM Modi’s family. In response, Congress workers also came out with flags and counter-slogans, leading to a heated face-off between the two groups. BJP leaders condemned the remark, calling it an attack on democratic values, while Congress dismissed the BJP’s agitation as a “political drama.” Rahul Gandhi Offers Toffees to Protestors Showing Him Black Flags Over Alleged Abuses at PM Narendra Modi, His Mother During ‘Voter Adhikaar Yatra’ (Watch Video).

The situation grew tense, but a large police deployment prevented escalation. Security forces managed to disperse the crowds and bring the situation under control, ensuring that the violent scenes of Patna were not repeated in Begusarai. Earlier in Patna on Friday, BJP workers staged a demonstration outside Sadaqat Ashram, the Congress state headquarters, which soon turned violent. Both sides accused each other of initiating the attack. While BJP leaders claimed that stones and bricks were hurled at them from inside the Congress office, Congress leaders countered that BJP workers forcibly entered the premises and tried to create unrest. Several people were injured during the clash.

The controversy began after a video went viral on social media, showing workers on stage in Bithauli (Darbhanga) hurling abusive words at PM Modi and his late mother. The event was linked to local Congress leader Mohammad Naushad, an aspirant for the Jaale Assembly seat, who had organised the rally as part of the Yatra. ‘Personal Attacks Against Family Members Unacceptable’: Hardeep Singh Puri Slams Opposition for Alleged Abuses at PM Narendra Modi, Mother.

Excited workers reportedly snatched the microphone, raised slogans in support of Rahul, Priyanka, and Tejashwi, and used abusive words for PM Modi and his mother. Despite attempts by some to stop them, the slogans and abusive remarks continued, drawing children and adults alike onto the stage.

