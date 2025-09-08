Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 8 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday paid tribute to former Chief Minister Late Vijay Ramaniklal Rupani and the deceased who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash and former deceased members through condolence remarks on the first day of the seventh session of the 15th Legislative Assembly, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The seventh session of the 15th Gujarat Legislative Assembly commenced on Monday, 8th September, for three days.

Also Read | Kulgam Encounter Update: 2 Terrorists Killed in Ongoing Security Operation Gudar in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the first day of this session, in the condolence references presented, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, as the Leader of the House, paid tribute to Gujarat's former Chief Minister, late Vijay Rupani, and Gujarat's former Minister, late Hemaben Suryakant Acharya, Gujarat's former Minister of State, late Ishwarsinh Shivaji Chavda and late Nurjahankh Mohammad Ibrahimkhan Babi, Gujarat's former Deputy Minister, late Prof. Balvantray Bachulal Manvar, and former members of Gujarat, late Bhupendrakumar Sevkaram Patni and late Ranchhod Karsan Mere, a CMO release said.

The Chief Minister appreciated the contributions of former Chief Minister late Vijay Rupani towards the development of the state during his tenure as Chief Minister.

Also Read | 'Aadhaar Card Not Proof of Citizenship': Supreme Court Directs ECI To Accept Aadhaar As '12th Document' for Identification Purposes in Bihar SIR.

CM Patel also paid heartfelt tributes to all the deceased passengers of the Air India Plane crash that occurred in Ahmedabad. He recognised the services of all the deceased former legislators as global public representatives and prayed to God for the supreme peace of their souls.

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Shankar Chaudhary, the Ministers of the State Cabinet, as well as the ruling and opposition members of the Assembly, also joined in these condolence references to pay tribute to all the deceased former members and the victims of the air accident.

The House observed two minutes of silence to pay homage to all these deceased former members. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)