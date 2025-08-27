Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 27 (ANI): The State SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Program will be held on Friday, 29th August, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, according to a release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and launched in 2003, the State SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Program is conducted every month. Accordingly, the state-level SWAGAT program for August 2025 will be held on Friday, August 29, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The release said, "Citizens and applicants can submit their representations in person on Friday, 29th August, between 8:00 AM and 11:00 AM, at the Chief Minister's Public Relations Unit, Swarnim Sankul-2, Gandhinagar".

According to a release from Prime Minister's Office (PMO), SWAGAT (State Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology) was started by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2003, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. It is usually held on the fourth Thursday of every month, wherein the Chief Minister interacts with citizens for grievance redressal.

The SWAGAT Online Programme has four components: the State SWAGAT, District SWAGAT, Taluka SWAGAT and Gram SWAGAT. The Chief Minister himself attends public hearings during State SWAGAT. The District Collector is in charge of District SWAGAT, while the Mamlatdar and a Class-1 Officer head the Taluka SWAGAT. In Gram SWAGAT, citizens file the application from the 1st to the 10th of every month to the Talati/Mantri. These are included in the Taluka SWAGAT program for redressal. In addition, a Lok Fariyad program is also operational for citizens, wherein they file their grievances at the SWAGAT Unit.

The SWAGAT Online Programme has been given various awards over the years, including the United Nations Public Service Award in 2010 for improving transparency, accountability and responsiveness in public service.

The main purpose of this programme was to act as a bridge between the citizens and the government, using technology, by solving their day-to-day grievances in a quick, efficient and time-bound manner.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday conveyed heartfelt greetings to all citizens of Gujarat on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, a release said.

On this sacred festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, the Chief Minister expressed his wishes that the worship of Lord Ganesha would dispel all hurdles and challenges, fostering progress, prosperity, and development for both the nation and the state. (ANI)

