Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 5 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the end of the second phase of polling in the Gujarat Assembly elections thanked the state people for casting their vote and making the festival of democracy worthwhile.

"Voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections was completed in a peaceful atmosphere. Everyone voted very enthusiastically, from youth to women to elders, making this festival of democracy worthwhile. I express my heartfelt Thank to all the voters for this," tweeted Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Earlier in the day, while casting his vote in the ongoing second phase of the state Assembly elections, CM Patel said that the BJP would break all its old records in the state and emerge victorious.

The Chief Minister cast his vote in the Shilaj Anupam School, booth number 95 in Ahmedabad.

After casting his vote, speaking to the reporters here, Patel said, "Today, the second phase of the Gujarat elections is taking place, and everyone is participating in it in a peaceful way. BJP will break all its old records and be victorious in this election."

The approximate voter turnout by the end of the second phase of the Gujarat elections was recorded at 59.11 per cent.

As many as 833 candidates from 61 parties were in the fray in the second phase of the Gujarat elections. Over 2.51 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise.

The Election Commission established 26,409 polling booths and nearly 36,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used for the purpose. Around 29,000 presiding officers and over 84,000 polling officers were deployed to facilitate the second phase of polling.

During the first phase of polling on December 1, Gujarat saw an overall turnout of 63.14 per cent. Voting was held in 89 constituencies in the first phase. Votes will be counted on December 8. (ANI)

