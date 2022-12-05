After a gut-wrenching loss in the 1st ODI, India is all set to cross sword with Bangladesh in the second one-day international of the three-match series on Wednesday, December 7. The match will be played at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka and is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). For India, this clash is very crucial as this is the last chance for India to equalise in the series. Ahead of this match, we bring to you the IND vs BAN head-to-head, Likely X1s and other details you need to know. IND vs BAN ODI 2022: India Fined 80% Match Fee For Slow Over-Rate in One-Wicket Loss to Bangladesh in First ODI

In the event filled 1st ODI, India were put to bat first by Bangladesh and suffered early collapse. The senior top order batters like Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli failed to score big and Indian innings looked in trouble. Kl Rahul held the innings from one end but failed to get any support except some cameos from Shreyas Iyer and Washingon Sundar. Shakib Al Hasan bagged a fifer and orchestrated the collapse of the Indian innings. Indian bowlers fought well and almost took India to a winning position but a tenth wicket partnership between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman sealed the victory for Bangladesh. Questions still continue to linger around Shikhar Dhawan, dropping standards of fielding and death over bowling of India. They will come to prepare well in order to stop the home domination of Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI.

IND vs BAN Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

The two sides have played each other 37 times in ODIs. India won a major portion of 30 games while Bangladesh won 6 including one in this series. One game had no result.

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI 2022 Key Players

Key Players Kl Rahul (IND) Shreyas Iyer (IND) Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) Liton Das (BAN)

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI 2022 Mini Battles

Shreyas Iyer battle with Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das vs Kuldeep Sen will be the ones to look forward to. When Is IPL 2023 Auction? Know Date and Time in IST of Indian Premier League Mini-Auction in Kochi

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be played at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on December 7, 2022 (Wednesday) and is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 11:00 AM

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the IND vs BAN 2022 in India and will provide the live telecast of the matches on its channels. Fans can tune into the Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 5 to watch the India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match live on their TV.

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI 2022 Likely Playing XI

IND Likely Playing 11: : Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj, Kuldeep Sen.

BAN Likely Playing 11: Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyadh, Afif Hossain, Mehdiy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain.

