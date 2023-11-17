Gandhi Nagar (Gujarat) [India], November 17 (ANI): Ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup final match on Sunday in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a high-level meeting on Friday and reviewed security, cleanliness, and traffic management-related arrangements.

As per the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles will watch the ICC Cricket World Cup final match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahemdabad.

CM Patel discussed the security arrangements for the same.

Jayesh Khadiya, Chief Fire Officer of the Ahmedabad Fire Department, while speaking to ANI said, "The fire department has been deployed at the hotels where the cricket teams of India and Australia are staying. Additionally, 2-minute firefighters, three water bowsers, and six small vehicle-cutting rescue tools have been deployed in the stadium. Following protocol, a separate fire department team will be assigned to all VVIPs."

The 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final between India and Australia is scheduled for November 19 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

