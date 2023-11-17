New Delhi, November 17: Cyrus S Poonawalla, the Managing director of the Serum Institute of India, suffered a mild cardiac arrest on Thursday and has been admitted to a hospital in Maharashtra's Pune. According to the advisor of Ruby Hall Clinic, Poonawala is now stable after he underwent an angioplasty. Air India Pilot Dies of Cardiac Arrest: Declared 'Fit' in August, Captain Himanil Kumar Passes Away After Suffering Cardiac Arrest in Air India's Gurugram Office.

"He was admitted at Ruby Hall on November 17 early morning. Poonawalla underwent an angioplasty under the supervision of Dr Purvez Grant, Dr Makle, and Dr Abhijeet Khardekar and is recovering fast," Daruwala said.

Dr Poonawalla is in good health, she added.

