Bengaluru, November 17: In a shocking incident, a man was assaulted by three men in a gym in Hebbal after he objected to body shaming. The victim, Y Firoz Ahmed, a resident of Sunrise Colony in RT Nagar, got into a fight with the main accused, Mohammed Fahad, after he called him out for taunting him for being skinny. Fahad then called his brother and friend, and they joined him in attacking Ahmed inside the gym near Acharya College in RT Nagar. The victim complained later.

As per the report published by the New Indian Express, Ahmed, who joined FitGainer Gym and Fitness Centre two months ago, was reportedly harassed by Mohammed Fahad and his accomplices. Fahad, his brother Mohammed Faisal, and their friend Syed Akbar Pasha, all from the same locality, are the main suspects in the incident. The brawl occurred between 7 PM and 8.15 PM at the gym premises in Seethappa Layout. Bengaluru Shocker: Youth Stabbed to Death by Gang After Brawl Over Photoshoot at Dhaba in Kugonahalli Near Doddaballapur.

The situation escalated into a violent confrontation at a gym in RT Nagar last Thursday. Fahad, who had been body-shaming Ahmed for his chest size, provoked him into a heated argument. Ahmed retaliated by hitting Fahad first. Fahad then left the gym and came back with his brother Faisal and their friend Pasha, armed with a knife and other weapons. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Harassed, Chased by Three Men For One Kilometre in Sarjapur; Husband Narrates Ordeal.

As per the report, they stabbed Ahmed and injured him severely while the other gym-goers fled in panic. Some of them helped Ahmed and took him to a nearby hospital after the attackers fled. The police have arrested one of the suspects and are looking for the other two. They have also recorded the statement of a gym owner who saw the incident.

