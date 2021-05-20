Ahmedabad, May 20 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas in Amreli and Gir-Somnath districts and later said compensation will be given after assessment of damage caused to crops and property.

Rupani's aerial survey came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a similar exercise to assess the devastation caused by cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat and adjoining Union territory of Diu. The Gujarat CM had accompanied Modi during Wednesday's aerial survey.

After the aerial survey, Rupani visited Garal village under Una taluka of Gir-Somnath district and interacted with local residents.

He assured the villagers that his government is working on a war footing to restore normalcy in the entire coastal belt, ravaged by the powerful storm that hit the state three days ago.

"Most of the kutcha houses in Una were destroyed. Standing crops as well as mango and coconut trees were also uprooted.

"A survey to assess the loss has been initiated from today and compensation will be announced accordingly," Rupani told reporters after meeting villagers at Garal.

Cyclone Tauktae had made a landfall in Una taluka on Monday night with a wind speed of over 150 kilometers per hour.

As many as 53 people have lost their lives in incidents related to the cyclone, which triggered heavy rains, in different parts of Gujarat, officials said.

The storm caused large-scale damage to communication and electricity infrastructure and also roads.

"I have asked the administration to restore electricity, water supply and roads by Sunday. If needed, we will bring in more manpower to speed up the restoration work.

"My government is committed to restore normalcy in the coastal belt at the earliest," said Rupani.

The CM held a review meeting with local officials in Gir-Somnath district and took stock of the damage and ongoing relief work.

He directed the officials to make use of generators to supply drinking water in areas where electricity has not been restored yet.

The CM also reviewed ongoing relief and restoration work in Amreli district.

He informed reporters in Amreli that vehicle-mounted power generator sets have been deployed at several places to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in some of the affected villages.

Rupani said mobile tower operators have been asked to restore communication network in the affected areas.

