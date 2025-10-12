Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 12 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel initiated the payment of an additional grant of Rs 576 crore for Octroi compensation to the state's Gram Panchayats from Rajkot.

The remarkable journey of good governance and development initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who first assumed office as Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, is commemorated every year in Gujarat as Vikas Saptah, observed from October 7 to 15.

On the fifth day of this year's Vikas Saptah, a state-level 'Viksit Gaam, Viksit Gujarat' program was organised in Rajkot in the inspiring presence of the Chief Minister and dignitaries.

In this program, apart from the symbolic start of the payment of the additional grant amount for Octroi compensation to the state's Gram Panchayats, he also honoured eight government institutions, including Panchayats, for excellent performance under 'Swachhata Hi Seva' and felicitated four self-help groups.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister stated that the Prime Minister had abolished Octroi in Gujarat to accelerate the Ease of Doing Business. To ensure that the pace of rural development remained unaffected by the loss of Octroi revenue and that developmental activities continued seamlessly, the state's Gram Panchayats have been provided with additional grants exceeding Rs 576 crore over the past decade as compensation for Octroi abolition. Furthermore, the Prime Minister has progressively enhanced the Finance Commission grants to strengthen rural infrastructure, including roads, electricity, and water supply.

The Chief Minister added that the Prime Minister's decision to provide incentive grants to Samras Panchayats has accelerated the development of Gram Panchayats, with 761 villages achieving Samras status this year. Youth participation in Panchayat governance has also increased, with 42 per cent of Sarpanches aged between 21 and 40 years, and many PhD holders now leading their villages.

The Chief Minister added that Prime Minister Modi has made capable Panchayats the foundation of a strong and prosperous Gujarat. He has provided many successful dimensions of rural development such as Samras Gram, Tirthgram, E-gram Vishwagram, Jyotigram, and Pavan Gaam.

The Chief Minister spoke about the positive mindset and work culture regarding development projects under the rule of the Prime Minister, stating that at one time, even a project worth Rs 10,000 in the Corporation would take a long time to get approval. However, today, corporators can even secure work worth up to one crore rupees.

Referring to rural development and women's empowerment, he mentioned that the state government is always eager to support self-help groups in every possible way. Through the Drone Didi scheme, women are becoming economically empowered.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the Silver jubilee of Prime Minister Modi's good governance is approaching. Highlighting Rajkot's important contribution to PM Modi's political journey, he said that the trust placed in him by the people of Rajkot has now transformed into the collective faith of 140 crore Indians.

He also said that to realize the vision of Viksit Bharat, the Prime Minister ensures that government schemes are designed with the smallest and most marginalized citizens at the center, so that every individual becomes a part of the nation's development journey.

Referring to the trust instilled by PM Modi in citizens for building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the Chief Minister said that after the Prime Minister's appeal in Mann Ki Baat to reduce toy imports, India's toy sector has witnessed a major shift, with Indian-made toys now being exported to 143 countries. Following the Prime Minister's vision through the Vibrant Summits to promote trade and employment even in remote regions, Gujarat is now organising Regional Vibrant Summits.

The Chief Minister called upon everyone to adopt 'Swadeshi', and to sell, buy and use only indigenous products to realize Prime Minister Modi's resolve to make India a self-reliant and developed economy.

On this occasion, MP Parshottam Rupala said that due to the efforts of then Chief Minister and now Prime Minister, villages became central to governance, and initiatives like Gokulgram, Nirmal Gaam, and Samras Gaam accelerated rural development. Today, Sarpanches take pride in their villages' progress. Under Chief Minister's leadership, rural areas have seen remarkable progress, earning several villages the status of Viksit Gaam. The Prime Minister's decision enabled the 14th Finance Commission to grant necessary powers, systems, and authority to Gram Panchayats. Through the celebration of Vikas Saptah, the Gujarat government continues its unstoppable development journey, promoting holistic rural growth across the state.

On this occasion, District Panchayat President Pravinaben Rangani delivered a relevant speech. Principal Secretary of the Panchayat, Rural Housing and Rural Development Department, Milind Torawane, gave the welcome address, while Additional Development Commissioner of the Panchayat Department, Gaurav Dahiya, offered the vote of thanks.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel gifted a 'Diwali present' by e-inaugurating development works worth approximately Rs 194 crore for Rajkot city and district. Exhibition-cum-sale stalls of unique items, Patola, pottery, handicrafts, beadwork, and various other items made by Sakhi Mandals were also organized to promote indigenous products. Also, a display of skill was organized with the new technology flight of the Drone Didi.

Mayor Naynaben Pedhadiya, MLAs Darshita Shah, Uday Kangad, Ramesh Tilala, Mahendra Padalia, Jayeshbhai Radadiya, Durlabhjibhai Dethariya, Chief Minister's Secretary Vikrant Pandey, Officer on Special Duty Dhiraj Parekh, Rajkot Municipal Commissioner Tushar Sumera, Rajkot District Collector Om Prakash, District Development Officer Anandu Suresh Govind, Regional Municipal Commissioner Maheshbhai Jani, PGVCL MD Sudhir Patel, District Panchayat Vice President Rajubhai Dangar, Deputy Mayor Narendrasinh Jadeja, Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairman Jaymin Thakkar, Panchayat Standing Committee Chairman PG Kayada, former MP Mohan Kundariya, prominent leader Bharat Boghra, and others were present at the event. (ANI)

