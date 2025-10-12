New Delhi, October 11: Underscoring the girl child’s right to be born, Supreme Court’s lone woman judge, Justice B.V. Nagarathna, on Saturday, expressed concern over reports on the worsening sex ratios caused by foeticide in some states. Speaking on the opening day of the Supreme Court Juvenile Justice Committee’s two-day national consultation on safeguarding the girl child, Justice Nagarathna pointed to only a marginal improvement in the child sex ratio over the past decade or so – from 914 girls to 1,000 boys in 2011 to 929 girls per 1,000 boys in the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-2021).

She said young girls in the country will become equal citizens only when they do not face gender-specific barriers, enjoy the same resources as boys and manage to aspire and achieve like boys. Talking about the rights of a girl child, Justice “She should not merely survive but actively thrive,” she said. On the “right to be born,” she expressed concern that the first barrier faced by a girl child in India is being born at all. Cough Syrup Deaths: Supreme Court Rejects PIL Seeking CBI Probe, Nationwide Drug Safety Review.

Justice Nagarathna referred to the 2011 Census and the National Family Health Survey-5. She noted that the Child Sex Ratio (0-6 years) had improved only marginally from 914 girls per 1,000 boys to 929. She also referred to reports of worsening sex ratios in some States due to female infanticide and foeticide, while others had seen improvement.

The consultation on "Safeguarding the Girl Child: Towards a Safer and Enabling Environment for Her in India" was organised by the Supreme Court’s JJC in collaboration with UNICEF India. Justice Nagarathna cautioned against retraumatising child victims of crimes and favoured trauma-informed and child-sensitive procedures in our courts and police stations. ‘This Does Not Affect Me’: CJI BR Gavai Responds After Advocate Throws Shoe at Him During Supreme Court Proceedings in Delhi.

As the SCJJC Chairperson, Justice Nagarathna highlighted the need to pay attention to the nourishment of the girl child. Justice Nagarathna said access to quality nourishment is critical for the girl child's growth and development. She referred to NFHS-5 data showing that 59 per cent of girls aged 15-19 were anaemic.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2025 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).