India News | Gujarat CM Patel Performs Bhoomi Pujan for Hitachi Energy's New Power Transformer Factory to Be Established in Karjan Worth Rs 2000 Cr Investment

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 12 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed the Bhoomi Pujan for a new power transformer factory to be established by Hitachi Energy in Karjan, Vadodara district, with a significant investment of approximately Rs 2,000 crore.

On this occasion, the CM congratulated PM Narendra Modi for becoming the Prime Minister with the longest and most successful tenure. He stated that under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India has today become the world's fastest-growing economy, according to a release from the Gujarat CMO.

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Congratulating the company on the establishment of the new large power transformer plant in Karjan, the Chief Minister stated that this project will further strengthen the Prime Minister's 'Make in India' initiative and enhance self-reliance in the country's energy sector.

Expressing his happiness on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the new plant will create new employment opportunities and promote skill development. In addition, the project will open new avenues of growth for MSME units in the surrounding region.

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The Chief Minister stated that as a result of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit launched under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Gujarat has today become a preferred investment destination for industrialists from across the world. Referring to the 60-year-old relationship between Hitachi and Gujarat, he stated that the trust of Japanese companies in Gujarat has continued to grow. Owing to Gujarat's strong industrial environment, transparent policies, and excellent law and order situation, the state has become a "second home" for major global companies included in the Fortune 500 list.

Speaking about the state's energy security, the Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has established Gujarat as an "electricity-surplus state." Upon completion of the 37 GW renewable hybrid park taking shape in Khavda, Kutch, Gujarat, it will emerge as the "Energy Capital" of the country. Through policies such as Green Growth and Green Hydrogen, the state government is achieving development while preserving the environment, the release noted.

The Chief Minister stated that a robust transmission system is essential to meet the growing demand for green energy in the coming years, and Hitachi Energy's new facility will play a significant role in this regard. He expressed confidence that Gujarat will make an important contribution towards realising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 through a self-reliant energy economy.

Managing Director and CEO of Hitachi Energy India Limited, N Venu, described the project as a major step towards enhancing India's energy capacity. He further stated, "This new facility will be a 'digital-first' transformer factory that will accelerate the integration of renewable energy through high-end manufacturing and establish India as a global launchpad for transformers."

Praising Gujarat's progressive ecosystem and the state's leading role in the renewable energy sector, he stated that the project will create highly skilled employment under the 'Make in India' initiative and strengthen local supply chains. He added that the company remains committed to India's energy security and sustainable development for the next 25 years, while continuing to fulfil its social responsibilities in areas such as education and healthcare, the release stated.

Global CEO of Hitachi Energy's Transformer Business, Bruno Melles, announced the company's strong commitment to advancing India's energy future and sustainable development over the next 25 years.

He stated that with a rich legacy of more than 75 years in India, the company aims to operationalise a new state-of-the-art factory by 2028, which will further strengthen the 'Make in India' initiative and focus on technology localisation. He emphasised that the new facility will not merely be a manufacturing hub, but an advanced ecosystem built through engineering excellence, innovation, and talented people, serving the clean energy needs of both India and the world.

At the end of the programme, a symbolic key of an ambulance donated from the company's CSR fund was handed over to a representative of Jamanabai General Hospital by the Chief Minister, as per the release.

The event was attended by Member of Parliament from Vadodara Hemang Joshi, Karjan MLA Akshay Patel, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Das, senior officials of the Central and State Governments, as well as company officials and staff members. (ANI)

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