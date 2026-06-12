Indian Sports Ministry Submits 'Sports Passport' Proposal to PM Narendra Modi's Office: Report

In a move set to potentially revolutionize Indian sports, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has formally presented a 'Sports Passport' framework proposal to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Ministry of Home Affairs today. This exclusive development, confirmed by sources, seeks to pave the way for eligible Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) athletes to don the national colours in international competitions across sports like football, basketball, and tennis. Dharamshala Weather and Rain Forecast for IND vs AFG 1st ODI 2026.

As per KhelNow, The proposal is currently under examination, with a decision anticipated within the next six to eight months. This initiative aligns with India's ambitious aspirations, including its bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games, and reflects a concerted effort to bolster the nation's performance on the global sporting stage.

Shifting Policy for Global Ambition

Currently, Indian law does not permit dual citizenship, a stance reinforced by a 2008 sports ministry policy that strictly mandates Indian passport holders for national representation. This has meant that even athletes of Indian origin holding foreign passports, such as the recently cleared footballer Ryan Williams, had to relinquish their existing citizenship to obtain an Indian passport to represent the country.

The 'Sports Passport' proposal aims to navigate this long-standing hurdle by exploring the creation of a special sports travel document or ID. This approach draws inspiration from countries like Algeria and Turkey, which have successfully implemented similar pathways to integrate their diaspora into national teams.

This marks a significant departure from previous guidelines and underscores a strategic shift towards leveraging the talent pool within the Indian diaspora. The National Sports Policy 2025 also echoes this sentiment, including clauses designed to encourage Indian-origin athletes living abroad to contribute to the nation's sporting prowess. Jaspal Rana: Indian Shooting Legend Dies at 49, Leaving Rich Legacy.

Context and Impact

The push for this 'Sports Passport' comes at a crucial time as India intensifies its efforts to emerge as a leading sporting nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently urged central and state sports ministers to focus on providing quality infrastructure and formulating both short-term and long-term goals for sporting excellence. The National Sports Policy 2025, approved by the Union Cabinet on July 3, 2025, further outlines a strategic roadmap to establish India as a global sporting powerhouse, with a vision extending to the 2036 Olympic Games.

The integration of PIO and OCI athletes is expected to inject fresh talent and experience into various national teams, particularly in sports where India seeks to improve its international standing. This framework could potentially open doors for numerous athletes who previously faced citizenship barriers, thereby strengthening India's competitive edge in major international events. Jaspal Rana Dies: Indian Shooting Great and Former Asian Games Gold Medalist Passes Away at 49 in Delhi Hospital.

Key Facts of the Sports Passport Proposal

Feature Detail Who Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports What Proposed 'Sports Passport' framework When Submitted to PMO & Home Ministry on June 12, 2026 Why To allow eligible PIO/OCI athletes to represent India; boost global competitiveness; align with 2036 Olympic bid. Objective Enhance India's performance in sports like football, basketball, tennis. Current Status Under examination by PMO and Home Ministry; decision expected in 6-8 months.

The proposal signifies a forward-looking approach by the Indian government to harness all available talent and resources, both domestic and from its global diaspora, to achieve its ambitious sporting goals. The coming months will be critical as the government evaluates this transformative policy, which could redefine the future of Indian sports.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (KhelNow), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 06:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).