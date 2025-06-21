Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 21 (ANI): The state-level celebration of the 11th International Yoga Day was held at Sharmishtha Lake in Vadnagar, the ancestral hometown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel graced the occasion, which was organised under the theme "Yog for One Earth, One Health", reflecting Gujarat's vision of "Healthy Gujarat - Obesity-Free Gujarat."

According to the release, under the leadership of CM Patel, Gujarat achieved a remarkable milestone on this Yoga Day by setting a new Guinness World Record, with 2,121 Yoga practitioners performing Bhujangasana simultaneously at the iconic Sharmishtha Lake in Vadnagar.

This achievement adds to Gujarat's growing list of global recognitions, as the state had previously secured two prestigious records -- in 2023, during the 9th International Yoga Day in Surat, 1.50 lakh people performed Yoga together and on January 1, 2024, 50,000 participants performed Surya Namaskar simultaneously across 108 locations. Both feats have been officially recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Yoga Day celebrations held in Vadnagar. He was joined by Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, MLAs from Mehsana district, the District Panchayat President, the Municipal President, Gujarat Yog Board Chairman Sheeshpal Rajput, along with other dignitaries and officials. Everyone at the event watched the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inspiring address from Visakhapatnam.

Extending greetings on this occasion, the Chief Minister stated that Yog is a timeless aspect of India's ancient culture, a priceless gift to all of humanity. It is through the visionary leadership and consistent efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that this ancient tradition has received global recognition, with the United Nations declaring International Yoga Day a worldwide celebration.

Highlighting that this year marks the 11th International Yoga Day since its inception in 2015, Chief Minister Patel said that Yoga is not merely a form of exercise, but an art of living. He emphasized that Yoga is a science that unites the body, mind, and spirit with focus and balance. Through the regular practice of Yoga, individuals can experience stress relief, enhanced immunity, and a more positive outlook on life. Moreover, Yoga teaches self-discipline, restraint, and inner awakening.

CM Patel further mentioned that approximately 1.5 crore people across the state--from municipal corporations to village panchayats--participated in collective Yog sessions to mark the 11th International Yoga Day. He also made a special reference to the completion of 11 years of successful governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, highlighting the Prime Minister's efforts in promoting public health, from the widespread adoption of Yog to the implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The Chief Minister added that, thanks to Prime Minister Modi's inspiration and persistent efforts, India's ancient legacy of Yog and pranayama has now become an integral part of daily life for people worldwide.

Chief Minister Patel stated that we must collectively resolve to build a "Healthy Gujarat, Obesity-Free Gujarat" while honouring our cultural heritage and ancient traditions. He emphasized the need to transform Yoga -- rooted in our ancient legacy -- into a mass movement, as part of the broader vision of creating a developed, healthy, and prosperous Gujarat for Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

Health Minister Rushikesh Patel remarked that Pranayam has been deeply interwoven in our daily lives since ancient times. He stated that Yoga and pranayama not only contribute to physical well-being but also keep the body energized. He further added that PM Modi has remarkably brought the ideals of Yoga -- along with our literature and cultural heritage -- to global attention, establishing their value in promoting health.

The Minister also highlighted that the world is now ready to embrace our ancient customs and traditions rooted in our rich history and culture. Let us honour our ancient heritage by making Yog a part of our daily lives and moving towards a healthier, balanced future

Chairman of the Gujarat State Yoga Board, Sheeshpal Rajput delivered the welcome address. He elaborated on how Yoga connects the practitioner not just to physical wellness, but also to mental and spiritual well-being. (ANI)

