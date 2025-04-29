India News | Gujarat: Deendayal Port Authority Berths Cape Vessel MV Golden Barnet

Kandla (Gujarat) [India], April 29 (ANI): The Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla successfully berthed the Cape-size vessel MV Golden Barnet at Cargo Jetty No. 6 on the night of April 26.

The vessel, which is 292 meters long and has a draft of 12.98 meters, was carrying a large cargo parcel of 96,587 metric tonnes. This is the first time in the past four years that a Cape-size vessel has been directly berthed at Deendayal Port's cargo jetty. The last such berthing involved a vessel of similar length but with a smaller draft of 12.5 meters.

This operation was handled by Shree Ashapura Stevedores, a unit of the Ashapura Shipping Group, while Aditya Birla Global Trading served as the charterer. Shri Balaji Infraport, also part of Ashapura Shipping Group, worked as the Customs House Agent, and Dariya Shipping acted as the vessel agent.

This significant achievement highlights Deendayal Port's commitment to enhancing operational capabilities, efficiency and service excellence. It was made possible through the collective efforts and seamless coordination among various departments.

This milestone was made possible due to the undertaking and firm commitment extended by Shree Ashapura Stevedores, who assured Deendayal Port Authority of achieving the required discharge rate by the next lower tide.

Dariya Shipping has also played a vital role in facilitating this achievement, with its continued focus on delivering innovative, cost-effective shipping solutions that support trade efficiency and foster sustainable growth.

Earlier, the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) successfully berthed two massive vessels, the MV Express Athens and the MV CSSC LE HAVRE, within the narrow 300-meter-wide channel of Kandla Port.

According to officials, the MV Express Athens, a 350-meter-long container vessel, and the MV CSSC LE HAVRE, a 255-meter Baby Cape vessel with a deep draft of 14.15 meters, were launched into the port amid challenging conditions, including strong southwest winds and powerful tidal currents. (ANI)

