Mumbai, April 29: As soon as the Indian stock market opens for trading today, April 29, traders and investors will be looking to buy and sell stocks. While buying and selling shares is common, it's essential to stay up-to-date with the latest stock market updates and developments before starting to trade. Today, a total of 10 stocks are likely to be in focus during Tuesday's trading session. These stocks are Reliance Industries (NSE: RELIANCE), L&T Finance (NSE: LTF), Force Motors (NSE: FORCEMOT), Poonawalla Fincorp (NSE: POONAWALLA), and Indian Renewable Energy (NSE: IREDA).

In addition to the above stocks, shares of DCB Bank (NSE: DCBBANK), Tata Technologies (NSE: TATATECH), RBL Bank (NSE: RBLBANK), Lloyds Metals (NSE: LLOYDSME) and Mahindra Holidays (NSE: MHRIL) will also be on the list of stocks to watch. At the end of Monday's trading session, stocks of DCB Bank (NSE: DCBBANK), Tata Technologies (NSE: TATATECH), RBL Bank (NSE: RBLBANK), and Mahindra Holidays (NSE: MHRIL) all ended in green, whereas Lloyds Metals (NSE: LLOYDSME) closed on a negative note. Bank Holidays This Week: Banks To Remain Closed for 3 Consecutive Days From April 29 to May 1 on Account of Festivals; Check Full List of Bank Holidays.

Similarly, shares of Reliance Industries (NSE: RELIANCE), Poonawalla Fincorp (NSE: POONAWALLA), and Indian Renewable Energy (IREDA) all closed in the green at the end of Tuesday's trading session. On the other hand, stocks of L&T Finance (NSE: LTF) and Force Motors (NSE: FORCEMOT) declined and ended their trading day on April 28 in the red. Meanwhile, the Indian stock indices, Sensex and Nifty, witnessed a substantial jump on the first day of trading this week. Indian Stock Market Moves Up at Start of New Week, Sensex Up over 1,000 Points.

At the end of Tuesday's trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,218.37 points, whereas the Nifty closed at 24,328.50 points, respectively. That said, market regulator Sebi prohibited stockbroker Patel Wealth Advisors from trading in securities using its proprietary account on Monday, April 28, for allegedly engaging in "spoofing" activity. Besides, the regulator has also restrained four directors (present and former) of the broker from buying, selling, or dealing in any securities, directly or indirectly.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

