Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 28 (ANI): The Gujarat Government's 12th Chintan Shibir, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is underway for three days at the Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram in Dharampur, a tribal region of Valsad district.

Aligned with the goal of collective development through shared deliberation, the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers, and Chief Secretary, MK Das, actively participated in the group discussions held during the first session on the second day of the Chintan Shibir.

During the session on capacity building for a Viksit Gujarat, covering performance assessment, cadre restructuring, and continuous training, Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani, Labour and Skill Development Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, Minister of State for Agriculture Ramesh Katara, and Minister of State for Higher Education Trikam Chhanga, along with senior secretaries and district officials, engaged in detailed discussions on strengthening human resource development.

The discussion emphasised creating a future-ready workforce equipped with advanced technologies in the lead-up to Gujarat's 75th foundation year in 2035, aligning with the broader vision of Viksit Gujarat @ 2047.

During the session on nutrition and public health, participants reviewed Gujarat's status on maternal and infant mortality, anaemia, and child malnutrition indicators such as wasting, underweight, and stunting.

The discussion centred on strengthening infrastructure, ensuring effective delivery of state and central schemes to vulnerable groups, adopting technology-driven improvements, and focusing on key indicators to enhance nutrition and public welfare.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Pradyuman Vaja, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Raman Solanki, Minister of State for Health Praful Pansheriya, Minister of State for Cottage and Rural Industries Swaroopji Thakor, and senior officials participated in this session.

The session on green energy and environmental focused on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary ideas, including achieving net zero by 2070 and generating 500 GW of non-fossil energy by 2030 under initiatives like Mission LiFE and Ek Ped Maa ke Naam.

Participants discussed increasing green energy production and usage, current strategies for environmental protection through green energy, energy self-reliance and reliability, climate change impacts, and the role of the circular economy, emphasising the use of green power for sustainable governance.

Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel, Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia, Minister of State for Water Resources and Supply Ishwarsinh Patel, Ministers of State Manisha Vakil, Kaushik Vekariya, and Shri Pravin Mali, along with IAS officials, also participated in this session.

The Public Safety panel discussion explored the current status and plans for initiatives such as technology integration, transparency, collective responsibility, awareness campaigns, and the creation of efficient, reliable systems for civil security and safety. The discussion covered critical areas, including roads, bridges, government buildings, water supply systems, the rehabilitation and reinforcement of sewage networks, traffic management, fire safety, and emergency services, all of which directly affect the public.

The discussion session was attended by Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel, State Minister for Urban Development Darshna Vaghela, senior secretariat officials, District Collectors, and District Development Officers.

During the session on service sector growth and diversification, participants reviewed the current regional landscape and key initiatives across employment, IT and ITES global capacity centres, financial services, manufacturing-linked services, port-operated services, and gig, care, and green economy-related services. They also offered suggestions and insights on future strategies to make Gujarat a leader in the service sector.

Finance and Urban Development Minister Kanubhai Desai, Minister of state for Sports Jayram Gamit, Minister of state for Finance Kamlesh Patel, Minister of state for Revenue and Disaster Management Sanjaysinh Mahida, Minister of state for Tribal Development PC Baranda, Minister of state for Education Smt. Rivabaa Jadeja and Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, Dr Hasmukh Adhia, participated in the session.

The discussion sessions on the second day of the 12th Chintan Shibir will further accelerate efforts to realise Prime Minister Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 through Viksit Gujarat. (ANI)

