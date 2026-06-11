India News | Gujarat: Heroic Surat Cop Climbs Exterior Grille on Seventh Floor to Rescue Man

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 11 (ANI): In a remarkable display of courage and dedication to saving human life, Surat City Laskana PS Dial 112 team successfully rescued a man who had allegedly attempted to kill himself at his residence in Surat.

A video showing a police constable risking his own safety to enter a locked seventh-floor apartment and rescue the man has garnered widespread appreciation on social media.

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According to police officials on June 8, Surat City Police received a distress call from a woman who informed them that her husband had allegedly consumed a poisonous substance and appeared to be attempting to harm himself. She urgently sought police assistance to save his life, according to a release.

Acting without delay, the police control room alerted the Laskana PS Dial 112 PCR van, the Fire and Emergency Services, and an ambulance, directing them to rush to the residence, located in the Laskana area of Surat.

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The Laskana Dial 112 PCR van was the first to reach the scene. Upon arrival, officers found that the flat on the seventh floor was locked from the inside. Determined to save the man, Police Constable Shailesh Chudasama and driver Kripalsinh Gohil accessed a neighbouring flat and devised a way to enter the locked apartment, the release stated.

Displaying exceptional bravery, Constable Chudasama climbed across the building's exterior grill and entered the flat through a window after knocking on the door repeatedly.

"The door was locked from the inside by a man. We managed to force it open and saw that he had consumed a poisonous substance. I immediately restrained him and removed the remaining substance from his possession, but he had already ingested some of it and was vomiting. We quickly brought him downstairs and, without waiting for the ambulance, began taking him to a hospital in Kamrej. The ambulance met us en route, and he was immediately shifted for emergency medical treatment," said Constable Shailesh Chudasama.

Thanks to the prompt response and life-saving intervention by the police personnel, Kunal (name changed), who is engaged in the diamond cutting and polishing business, survived and is receiving treatment.

The rescue operation has been widely praised, with the video of the incident going viral on social media. Many citizens commended the police officers for their quick thinking, courage, and commitment to protecting lives.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also lauded the officers for their bravery and congratulated them for their exemplary efforts.

"Surat Police has given a new life to a young man who was about to commit suicide due to mental stress in the Laskana area of Surat. Congratulations to the personnel of the Surat Police PCR team for performing their duty with devotion to humanity," he said in a post on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)