DCECE Result 2026 Declared at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Know Steps To Download Scorecard

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has declared the DCECE Result 2026 for admission to Polytechnic Engineering, Paramedical, Intermediate and Secondary level courses. Candidates who appeared for the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination can now check their rank card online through the official BCECEB portal.

The DCECE 2026 result is an important step for aspirants seeking admission into diploma and paramedical programmes in Bihar. The result and rank card help candidates assess their merit and move ahead in the counselling and seat allotment process.

According to the latest update, the result can be accessed on the official website of BCECEB. Candidates are advised to keep their roll number and date of birth ready to download the rank card without delay. REET Mains Result 2026 Released on rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to check DCECE Result 2026

Visit the official BCECEB website.

Click on the DCECE 2026 result or rank card link.

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Submit the details to view and download the result.

Save a copy of the rank card for counselling and admission use.

The DCECE examination is conducted for admission to various diploma-level technical and paramedical courses in Bihar. With the result now declared, shortlisted candidates should prepare for the next stage of the admission process.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 09:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).