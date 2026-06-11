8th Pay Commission: Railways Pensioners Seek 5% Annual Increment, Higher Minimum Pay and Better Fitment Factor

The Railways Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS) has submitted a detailed memorandum to the 8th Pay Commission (8th CPC), seeking significant changes in the salary and pension structure for central government employees and pensioners.

The organization has called for reforms related to basic pay, minimum pay, annual increments, pay matrix levels, fitment factor, and pay-pension linkage, arguing that the next pay commission should ensure fairness, long-term financial security, and protection against inflation.

"The structure of pay recommended by the 8th CPC should ensure fairness, sustainability and adequate social security for pensioners vis-à-vis the serving employees. Pay revisions directly influence pension since pension is derived from the last drawn pay or notional pay in the pay matrix. Therefore, a balanced approach is essential," the group said.

Basic Pay

The society has emphasized that Basic Pay should remain the foundation of the salary structure as it directly impacts pension, gratuity, and retirement benefits.

According to the memorandum, the revised basic pay should adequately reflect inflation, rising living costs, and the value of public service. It also urged the commission to avoid excessive compression between lower and higher pay levels while ensuring equitable growth across all categories. 8th Pay Commission Update: State-Wise Meeting Schedule, Salary Hike Timeline, and Key Developments for Central Government Employees.

Minimum Pay

The group has recommended that minimum pay be calculated using scientific methods based on the norms evolved by the Indian Labour Conference and principles adopted by the 7th Pay Commission.

It suggested that the price index as of January 1, 2026, should be used while calculating minimum pay. The calculation should also account for modern-day expenses such as housing, healthcare, education, and digital connectivity.

According to the society, a higher minimum pay is essential to maintain parity with compensation offered in the public and private sectors. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Will the Minimum Basic Pay Rise to INR 34,560 or INR 68,940? Know the Different Fitment Factors Proposed.

Annual Increment

One of the key demands is an increase in the annual increment rate from the current 3% of Basic Pay to 5%.

The group argued that the existing increment rate has become inadequate due to persistent inflation and longer career spans. It has also suggested additional periodic increments after specific years of service to ensure better financial progression and employee motivation.

Levels in Pay Matrix

While appreciating the transparency introduced through the Pay Matrix under the 7th Pay Commission, the society highlighted concerns over pay compression between adjacent levels.

It has urged the 8th Pay Commission to review the spacing between pay levels, particularly in middle and higher grades, to ensure meaningful financial progression and smoother promotional movement.

Maximum Pay Levels

The memorandum states that maximum pay levels should continue to reflect the responsibilities associated with senior positions while maintaining a reasonable ratio between minimum and maximum pay.

According to the society, the structure should remain equitable and socially acceptable across all employee categories.

Pay-Pension Linkage

The organization has stressed that any revision in pay should automatically result in fair pension revisions.

It recommended stronger parity measures and improved fitment formulas to ensure that pensioners receive the full benefit of pay revisions and that older retirees are not disadvantaged compared to recent retirees.

Fitment Factor and Pay Progression

The society has also sought a fitment factor that delivers genuine income growth rather than merely offsetting inflation through Dearness Allowance adjustments.

According to the memorandum, the fitment factor should help restore purchasing power and correct the historical erosion of real wages and pensions.

Group Highlights Structural Challenges

The RSCWS highlighted several structural concerns that it believes require urgent attention from the 8th Pay Commission.

Erosion of Real Wages Due to Inflation

The group noted that while Dearness Allowance offers partial protection against inflation, the purchasing power of employees and pensioners continues to decline between pay revisions due to rising living costs.

Inadequate Growth in Basic Pay

According to the society, excessive dependence on allowances and Dearness Allowance has weakened the growth of basic pay. Since retirement benefits are linked to basic pay, this affects the long-term financial security of retirees.

Low Annual Increment Rate

The memorandum stated that the current 3% annual increment provides only modest financial progression, especially during periods of high inflation. It argued that the existing structure does not adequately reward experience, skill development, and increased responsibilities.

Compression in Pay Levels

The group observed that reduced differences between adjacent pay levels under the 7th Pay Commission have diminished the financial incentives associated with promotions.

Limited Career Financial Progression

It pointed out that many employees, particularly in large organizations such as Indian Railways, face limited promotional opportunities and often retire without reaching higher pay levels, which also affects their pension benefits.

Pay-Pension Disparities

The society highlighted disparities between older pensioners and recent retirees, stating that pension revisions do not always fully mirror pay revisions granted to serving employees.

"This creates a sense of inequity among pensioners of different retirement periods," it said.

Concerns Over Fitment Factor

The memorandum also expressed concern that fitment factor calculations often focus primarily on neutralizing Dearness Allowance rather than delivering meaningful salary enhancement.

Growing Gap With Private Sector Compensation

The group warned that an increasing gap between government and private sector compensation could impact the government's ability to attract and retain talented professionals.

"Addressing these challenges requires the 8th CPC to adopt a balanced approach that strengthens basic pay, ensures meaningful pay progression, removes pay compression and safeguards the financial interests of pensioners. A well-structured pay system will promote fairness, motivation and long-term financial security for both employees and retirees," the statement said.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 09:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).