India News | Gujarat Minister Praful Pansheriya Announces Rs 105 Crore Ultra-modern Super Speciality Hostel and Canteen Block

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 26 (ANI): Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya has announced that Tata Airlines will pay Rs 53.12 crore to the Health Department towards the damage caused to the 'Atulyam 1 to 4' blocks located at the New Mental Campus near Civil Hospital-Asarwa during the Ahmedabad plane crash incident, said a release.

He stated that the Health Department had sought compensation of Rs 53.12 crore from Tata Airlines, and the airline has responded positively by agreeing to pay the entire amount in the coming period.

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Providing details, Minister Pansheriya said that the Ahmedabad plane crash tragedy that occurred on June 12, 2025, in Meghani Nagar caused severe damage to the Health Department-owned 'Atulyam 1 to 4' hostel blocks, the canteen, and the sub-station building.

At the time of the accident, a total of 92 students were residing in the hostel. Following the crash, a structural audit declared the buildings unsafe for habitation, making demolition unavoidable.

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To ensure that students' accommodation facilities are not disrupted and to safeguard their interests, the state government, under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has decided to construct a new hostel on a priority basis.

Sharing details about the proposed modern hostel near the Civil Hospital campus, the minister said that a new ultra-modern Super Speciality Married PG Hostel for doctors will be constructed at the New Mental Campus near Ahmedabad Civil Hospital-Asarwa at an estimated cost of Rs 105 crore.

Considering the addition of 48 new seats in super-speciality medical courses, the project has been planned to accommodate a total of 236 super-speciality married PG doctors, including 144 students, over the next three years.

Under this project, a new Super Speciality Hostel Block, a modern canteen block, and a new sub-station will be developed at the New Mental Campus, IGP Compound in Meghani Nagar. The state government has already allocated adequate land for the project.

To accelerate the work, a budgetary provision of Rs 34.65 crore has been approved against the estimated allocation of Rs 51.84 crore in the 2026-27 financial year budget.

Minister Pansheriya further stated that the state government remains committed to strengthening healthcare infrastructure in the coming years.

The newly planned 'Atulyam 1 to 7' PG Hostel complex will feature a G+8 floor structure equipped with state-of-the-art amenities. The project will provide accommodation facilities for a total of 236 super-speciality married PG doctors.

Each flat will be designed in a studio apartment style, featuring a living room with an attached kitchen, one bedroom, and toilet facilities. In addition, the project will include essential safety and utility infrastructure such as a fire-fighting system, RO plant, and a robust drainage network.

For the welfare and convenience of students, the hostel campus will also include a spacious basement parking facility, separate accommodation for unmarried PG students, a modern mess, gymnasium, recreation room, and attractive landscaping facilities. (ANI)

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