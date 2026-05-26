Navi Mumbai Water Cut: CIDCO Announces 10% Water Supply Reduction Across All Nodes Starting May 28; Check Details

Residents living in nodes administered by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will face a mandatory 10 per cent water cut starting Thursday, May 28. The state-run planning authority announced the decision on Tuesday as part of a strategic measure to preserve declining reservoirs in the face of rising summer temperatures and a potentially delayed monsoon. According to CIDCO officials, the conservation measures will remain in effect dynamically until seasonal rainfall significantly replenishes the regional catchment areas.

Dwindling Stocks Trigger Regulatory Response from CIDCO

The administrative decision follows a comprehensive technical review of the usable water stock across key regional reservoirs. CIDCO nodes draw their daily drinking supply from an interconnected network including the Hetawane Dam, Morbe Dam, Barvi Dam (operated by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation), and the Patalganga Dam (managed by the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran). Navi Mumbai Water Cut: 10% Water Cut and Evening Shutdowns To Begin in Parts of NMMC From May 25; Check Details.

Engineering data indicated that soaring summer temperatures have drastically escalated evaporation rates at these sites. At the same time, available reserves have depleted due to sustained dry spells and rising consumption across Navi Mumbai's growing urban centres.

Climate Forecasts Drive Precautionary Strategy

Beyond immediate consumption and thermal evaporation, CIDCO cited broader meteorological data for the implementation of the water cuts. Specifically, monitoring models indicate emerging El Niño and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) patterns, both of which historically alter South Asian weather systems and frequently lead to delayed or deficit rainfall over the Indian peninsula. "As a precautionary measure to avoid possible water scarcity in the coming weeks, a 10 per cent water cut will be implemented from Thursday, May 28," CIDCO stated in its official release.

Node-Wise Weekly Water Shutdown Schedule

To distribute the water reduction systematically, CIDCO has modified its weekly water distribution blueprint. Under the revised management scheme, specific nodes will experience full-day supply shutdowns on a rotational weekly basis:

Day of Shutdown Affected Nodes and Sectors Monday Kharghar, New Panvel (East) Tuesday New Panvel (West), parts of Ulwe Wednesday Kalamboli, Navade Thursday Karanjade Friday Taloja, Kamothe, Kalundre, Ulwe (Bamandongri, Sheva, and Nhava sectors) Sunday Dronagiri, Ulwe (Sectors 25 and 25A)

The authority explicitly noted that when pipeline pressure is restored on the mornings following these scheduled shutdowns, water may initially resume at low pressure across the upper floors of residential complexes. Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Warns of Criminal Action Against Citizens Caught Using Electric Pumps To Siphon Off Water From Pipelines Amid 10% Water Shutdown.

Call for Civil and Industrial Cooperation

With structural supply interruptions formalised, the administration has requested housing societies, commercial establishments, and manufacturing facilities across the industrial belts to adjust their consumption baselines. Residents have been instructed to suspend non-essential, high-volume activities such as vehicle washing and pressure cleaning, and to inspect internal plumbing arrays to eliminate domestic leaks. The planning agency emphasised that civic compliance with these guidelines will determine the operational stability of the municipal grid until the arrival of steady monsoon rains.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).