Ahmedabad, Nov 19 (PTI) Gujarat reported 36 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally in the state to 8,27,148, a health department official said on Friday evening. With a patient dying in Valsad, the death toll rose to 10,091 he added.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 115.73 Crore Doses of Vaccine Administered in The Country So Far.

As 16 patients were discharged from hospitals, the recovery count rose to 8,16,726.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Teenager Dies By Suicide in Ludhiana; Her Uncle Booked for Abetment.

The state has 331 active cases including five patients on ventilator support.

An official release said 7.65 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 3.42 lakh on Friday.

Neighbouring Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu does not have any active case.

While the caseload in the Union Territory is 10,654, a total of 10,650 have recovered and four have died so far.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,27,148, new cases 36, death toll 10,091, discharged 8,16,726, active cases 331 and people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)