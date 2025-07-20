Kachchh (Gujarat) [India], July 20 (ANI): An woman Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Gujarat Police was allegedly killed by strangulation allegedly by her live-in partner, police said on Sunday.

The crime was reported at Anjar police station of Kachchh District of the State.

According to police, the accused, identified as Dinesh Jadav, and the deceased police officer got aquainted through social media site Instagram in 2021 and were living together.

The accused, Dinesh, allegedly strangled the ASI to death after a fight with her and later surrendered to police.

Mukesh Chaudhary, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), East Kachchh said, "The incident of murder of a woman ASI posted in Anjar police station of Kachchh has come to light. The accused Dinesh Jadav and the woman ASI came in contact with each other through Instagram in 2021, and were living together".

The police official further stated, "Last night, there was a fight between these two, and after the fight, the accused Dinesh strangled the woman ASI to death, and in the morning, the accused Dinesh surrendered at the police station. After the police got information about this incident, the police immediately went to the spot and started further investigation."

The investigation is ongoing and further details are awaited. (ANI)

