Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 3 (ANI): The Industrial Extension Cottage (iNDEXT-c), under the Government of Gujarat, has successfully organized 234 fairs and exhibitions over the last three years, providing a platform for artisans to showcase their work and generate employment opportunities, according to an official release.

These events have enabled 24,689 artisans from the handloom and handicraft sectors to sell products worth over Rs. 124 crore.

With an aim to generate more employment opportunities for youth in both urban and rural areas, the Government of Gujarat set up the Industrial Extension Cottage (iNDEXT-c) in 1992.

Out of the total fairs and exhibitions, 205 were held within Gujarat by iNDEXT-c, Ahmedabad Haat, Bhuj Haat, and Bopal Hastakala Haat, where approximately 21,318 artisans from the handloom and handicraft sectors sold products worth over Rs. 99 crore.

Additionally, 29 exhibitions were organised outside the state, enabling around 3,380 artisans to present their handcrafted products, resulting in sales exceeding Rs. 25.87 crore.

With a vision to enable every individual to harness their skills and lead a life of dignity, the Government of Gujarat has launched a series of targeted initiatives aimed at advancing the economic well-being of artisans involved in handloom, handicrafts, and khadi-based rural industries.

To achieve this, the state government continues to roll out innovative schemes and projects that offer effective marketing platforms for artisan-made products. These efforts not only strengthen livelihood opportunities but also foster greater social inclusion and recognition for artisans within the community.

iNDEXT-c undertakes a wide range of initiatives to support and uplift handicraft artisans, including identifying artisans and issuing Artisan Cards, creating marketing avenues through fairs, exhibitions, and permanent haats, and facilitating the sale of their products.

Furthermore, iNDEXT-c actively supports artisan excellence by conferring state-level awards, offering skill development training for traditional and generational artisans, and providing toolkits to further enhance their productivity and craftsmanship.

Gujarat is renowned for its vibrant culture, rich traditions, and diverse craftsmanship. The state is home to a wide range of unique, heritage-based products that reflect its historical legacy and artistic excellence.

In recognition of their cultural and artisanal value, 28 handloom and handicraft products from Gujarat have been awarded the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag, which includes Sankheda furniture, Kutch embroidery, Tangaliya shawl, Surat zari work, Jamnagar Bandhani, Kutch shawls, Patan Patola, Warli painting, Pithora painting, Mata ni Pachhedi, Kutch Rogan craft, Kutch Bandhani, Gharcholu, Suf embroidery of Gujarat, Sodagiri or Saudagiri block printing of Ahmedabad, Sadeli craft of Surat, Sujani of Bharuch, and Kutch Ajrakh. The GI tag not only preserves and protects traditional knowledge but also brings global recognition to local artisans and provides a significant boost to regional industries.

To further promote and celebrate excellence in the handloom and handicraft sector, the Government of Gujarat, in 2023, honoured 11 distinguished artisans with the prestigious Craftwise Awards, acknowledging their remarkable skill, dedication, and contributions to traditional crafts.

To promote Gujarat's rich handloom and handicraft heritage across the country, the Government of Gujarat organises a wide range of fairs, exhibitions, and festivals at key locations. Within the state, events are regularly held at Ahmedabad Haat, Bhuj Haat, and Bopal-Ahmedabad Haat. Beyond Gujarat, promotional activities have been conducted in cities such as Mysuru (Karnataka), Hyderabad (Telangana), Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Bhopal and Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Delhi, Mumbai, Rajasthan, and others.

Furthermore, iNDEXT-c is actively working on the establishment of permanent haats in Vadodara, Siddhpur, and Rajkot, along with the development of a PM Ekta Mall in Surat to further enhance market access for local artisans.

Notably, iNDEXT-c organises fairs and exhibitions across various cities in Gujarat and other states to provide marketing platforms where handloom and handicraft artisans can sell their products directly to consumers.

These events bring together craftsmen from remote villages, whose traditional skills in cottage and rural industries keep ancestral art forms alive, to showcase the state's magnificent, intricate, and diverse craft heritage through their handcrafted creations. (ANI)

