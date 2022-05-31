Gurugram, May 30 (PTI) Two jail inmates fled from police custody here, officials said on Monday.

The duo, identified as Abhijeet and Rakesh, were reportedly being taken to Delhi for treatment in a police vehicle when they fled from near Subhash Chowk.

Sources said the duo belong to the Kala Jatheri gang, a claim denied by police.

ACP Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said they are questioning the policemen who accompanied them. "We cannot reveal much as of now but are questioning policemen," he said.

"As if now, we cannot rule out their connivance," said the ACP.

CP Kala Ramachandran said," Two men escaped. We suspect complicity of the cops escorting them. We are looking into the actual circumstances. Will give a detailed note tomorrow. They have nothing to do with gangsters. One has a rape case registered against him, the other is facing robbery/dacoity cases."

