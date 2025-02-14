Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 13 (ANI): Assam Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Jayanta Mallabaruah on Thursday ceremonially launched the Online Building Permission System (OBPS) during a programme held in Guwahati. The OBPS will be available in 32 Municipalities across the state.

The Assam Minister said that the people of the state will get benefits from this citizen-centric service, and the state government has developed this system to provide smooth service to the people.

From now the new Online Building Permission System

Meanwhile, on the allegations of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife's alleged link with ISI, Assam Minister Mallabaruah said the Congress MP should clarify it as what's the truth.

Assam Chief Minister Sarma on Thursday in an apparent attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the latter's questions in parliament after his marriage to a British revealed a growing focus on sensitive defence matters.

The Assam Chief Minister further raised questions on the "timing" of certain "events" linked to the Congress MP's political actions and associations.

"In 2015, the Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Mr. Abdul Basit, invited a first-term Member of Parliament (MP) and his startup, Policy for Youth, to discuss India-Pakistan relations at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi," Sarma claimed in a post on X without naming the deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Sarma pointed out that the MP was not a member of the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs at the time, and raised concerns about the purpose of the meeting.

A day ago, commenting on reports of linking Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his British wife Elizabeth Colbourn to the Pakistani Government and George Soros's Open Society, the Assam Chief Minister said, "Sooner or later, it will be known how foreign powers, led by George Soros' ecosystem, influenced a major decision of Assam Congress in 2014. The truth will emerge in due course."

"The couple needs to answer serious questions raised regarding their links with the ISI and taking young impressionable minds to the Pakistan High Commission for brainwashing and radicalization," Sarma said.

Gogoi, the MP from Jorhat, has, however, rejected the allegations, stating that it was "only to divert attention" from allegations made against Sarma.

The Assam CM also referred to the MP's startup, Policy for Youth, which took 50 to 60 young Indians to meet Pakistani officials, despite India's official protest over the Pakistani High Commission's involvement in internal matters like the Hurriyat Conference. (ANI)

