New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): National President of Hindu Sena Vishnu Gupta has submitted a complaint against the Gyanvapi Masjid Committee for registering a criminal case at Chowk police station Banaras.

In his complaint letter, Vishnu Gupta urged Benaras Police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the Office Bearers of the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Varanasi.

The complaint has been sent to the police station by speed post, and a copy of it has also been given to the Commissioner of Police, Varanasi.

"The Shivling has been desecrated and Lord Shiva has been insulted by the Masjid Committee and the religious sentiments of Hindus have been hurt, action has been demanded against all the members of the Masjid Committee, " the complainant said.

The complainant said the office bearers have committed the heinous act of defiling, defacing, and cutting the original Jyotir Linga of Adi Shri Visheshwara Kashi Vishwanath within the four walls of Gyanvapi Temple (the Muslims claim it as Gyanvapi mosque). (ANI)

