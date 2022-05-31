Motorola recently launched the E32s smartphone in Europe. Now, the company is planning to introduce the handset in the Indian market soon. According to a tipster Mukul Sharma, Moto E32s will debut in India on June 2, 2022. Sharma also shared the exclusive look of the smartphone on his Twitter account. Moto E32s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in Europe.

Moto E32s will carry similar specifications as that of the European model. Moto E32s will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage.

For photography, the smartphone will get a 16MP primary camera, a 2MP macro snapper and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there will be an 8MP selfie lens. The handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options might include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio wireless connectivity, a USB Type-C slot and a 3.55mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Moto E32s is priced at EUR 150 (approximately Rs 12,500). We expect the price of the handset to be somewhere around it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2022 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).