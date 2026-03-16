A view of damaged houses following the continuous heavy rain and thunderstorms, in Bishnupur on Sunday. (File Photo/ANI)

Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 16 (ANI): Heavy rainfall accompanied by hailstorms over the past two days has caused widespread damage to houses and agricultural fields in several parts of Manipur, with Bishnupur district emerging as one of the worst-affected areas.

Officials from the Horticulture and Soil Conservation Department conducted inspections in the affected areas, including Sunusiphai and Phubala, to assess the extent of damage caused by the storm.

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District Officer of Horticulture and Soil Conservation, Soibam Sushila Chanu, said the assessment is being carried out following the severe hailstorm that struck several parts of the district.

"Today, we are conducting an inspection in the Sunusiphai area. Since yesterday and the day before yesterday, there has been heavy rainfall accompanied by hailstorms, and we are assessing the affected areas, including Phubala and other parts of our district. Our Joint Director is also present during the inspection," she said.

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She added that the damage assessment is being conducted under the directive of Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and under the supervision of the department's Commissioner and Director.

According to the preliminary assessment, more than 30 hectares of agricultural land in Bishnupur district have been affected by the hailstorm.

Chanu said that financial assistance would be provided to affected farmers under government schemes meant for natural calamities. She also urged farmers whose fields could not be physically inspected to submit photographic evidence of the damage.

"As it is not possible for us to visit every field, I request farmers through the media to take photographs of their damaged fields along with the farmer present and ensure the photos include the GPS location. These should then be submitted to my office for verification," she said.

Meanwhile, ward member of Sunusiphai, Wareppam Hemabati, said farmers in the area have suffered major losses as many had cultivated crops such as pumpkin, watermelon, muskmelon and other seasonal vegetables.

She said the farmers are worried as many had taken bank loans for cultivation. While officials have assured financial assistance under government relief schemes, several farmers expressed dissatisfaction over the expected compensation amount.

The hailstorm also caused damage to residential houses in the Thanga Assembly Constituency of Bishnupur district, where around ten houses were reportedly affected.

One of the affected residents, Oinam Suhodeva from Thanga, said his house was damaged during the storm in the early hours of the night.

"My house was damaged at around 2 a.m. the day before yesterday due to the strong wind and storm. We came to know about the damage only the next morning. Most of the walls of my house were made of GI sheets, and they were badly damaged," he said.

He added that officials from the SDO office visited the area and provided immediate relief materials, including rice, pulses and cooking oil.

The local MLA also visited the area and provided ₹10,000 along with three bundles of GI sheets as assistance.

Authorities are continuing their assessment across affected villages as farmers and residents await further relief and compensation from the government. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)