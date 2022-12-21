Bulandshahr (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) A half-burnt body of a 28-year-old man was found in Siyana Police Station area here, police said on Wednesday.

According to Circle Officer (CO) Siyana, Vandana Sharma, the man was identified as Abhishek alias Sonu.

Abhishek from Vaira Firozpur and his body was identified by his father Shyamveer and uncle Ramveer.

His family says that Abhishek had left his house on December 16 with two people.

A case of murder has been booked in the matter and three police teams have been deployed to nab the culprits, the CO said.

